Transcodium Price Hits $0.0017 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $127,432.71 and approximately $48.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

