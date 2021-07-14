Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.64. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$23.26, with a volume of 123,538 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCL.A. CIBC upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.34.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

