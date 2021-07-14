TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209,730 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of TransUnion worth $100,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $114,134,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $11,172,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. Insiders have sold a total of 48,126 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $114.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.