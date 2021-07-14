Travelzoo (NYSE:TZOO) Major Shareholder Acquires $714,087.50 in Stock

Travelzoo (NYSE:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 40,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $714,087.50. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 21,968 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $380,485.76.

NYSE TZOO opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

