Travelzoo (TZOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Travelzoo to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travelzoo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Travelzoo worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

