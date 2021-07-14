Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) Shares Down 0.5%

Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 2,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.78% of Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

