Trex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 741 put options on the company. This is an increase of 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 put options.

The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.13.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Trex by 279.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 531,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

