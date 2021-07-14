Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRL. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TRL remained flat at $C$1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,948. Trilogy International Partners has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$116.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99.

In related news, Director Brad Horwitz acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,374,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,941,982.08.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

