Trodl (TRO) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Trodl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trodl has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Trodl has a total market capitalization of $323,823.43 and $664.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00116128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00151199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,821.75 or 0.99977003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.55 or 0.00952061 BTC.

Trodl Profile

Trodl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

Trodl Coin Trading

