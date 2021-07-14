TRON Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $654.24 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. TRON has a market cap of $4.28 billion and $654.24 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000622 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

