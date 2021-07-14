Truegame (TGAME) Hits Market Cap of $67,003.58

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Truegame has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $67,003.58 and approximately $4,070.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.47 or 0.00856428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

