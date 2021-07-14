TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $406,860.35

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $406,860.35 and approximately $666.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lition (LIT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby BItcoin (BBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

