TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,142 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRST. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.98. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

