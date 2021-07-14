Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Down 92.2% in June

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the June 15th total of 4,311,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.7 days.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.