Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Up 407.1% in June

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 407.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

