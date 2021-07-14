Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Short Interest Update

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 218.9% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMPM. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,399,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMPM opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Turmeric Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

