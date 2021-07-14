TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits One Day Volume of $67,347.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $67,347.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 105,901,922,540 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.