Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,294 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.33% of Twilio worth $189,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,517 shares of company stock worth $64,723,231. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.09. 39,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,844. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.32. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.32 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

