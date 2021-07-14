Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 2,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,287,572.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Twist Bioscience stock traded down $8.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.96. The stock had a trading volume of 337,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,856. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $51.83 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.73.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
