Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 2,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,287,572.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $8.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.96. The stock had a trading volume of 337,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,856. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $51.83 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

