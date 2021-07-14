Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,125 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Tyson Foods worth $107,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

