Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Tyson Foods worth $177,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

