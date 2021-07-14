U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $11.61

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $12.00. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 3,759 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

