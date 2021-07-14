Ubiq (UBQ) Price Down 7% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $24,662.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,773.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.86 or 0.06077597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.36 or 0.01438236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00397442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00142158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.02 or 0.00616405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.99 or 0.00405769 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00320936 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

