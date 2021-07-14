Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ubiquiti in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

UI stock opened at $303.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

