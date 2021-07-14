UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 44,200 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.54% of RPT Realty worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,284.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

