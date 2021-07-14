UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $170.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.58. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.92) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.