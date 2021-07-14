UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €290.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Linde in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €261.29 ($307.41).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €245.80 ($289.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €244.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.00. Linde has a 12-month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 12-month high of €250.65 ($294.88).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

