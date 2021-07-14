UBS Group Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €139.91 ($164.60).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €127.10 ($149.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €64.74 ($76.16) and a 1-year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

