UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 9,200” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,711 ($113.81) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,224.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £114.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.56.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

