UBU Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,372.00 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. UBU Finance has a total market capitalization of $436,883.43 and $49,372.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UBU Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UBU Finance Profile

UBU Finance is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,512,306 coins and its circulating supply is 6,221,766 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

