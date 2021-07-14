uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:UCL opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $265.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of uCloudlink Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.