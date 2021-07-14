Ultra (UOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.49 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001583 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $148.20 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,106.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.82 or 0.01431218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00405635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00082063 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001260 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020927 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

