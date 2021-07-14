Unification (FUND) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Unification coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. Unification has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $16,575.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unification has traded down 35.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.73 or 0.00850834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

