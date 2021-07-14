Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.76. 30,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,652. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.68. The stock has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

