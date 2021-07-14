uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

QURE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,700 shares of company stock worth $804,992. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after buying an additional 477,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,961,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.