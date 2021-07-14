Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $17.36

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $10.19 billion and $441.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $17.36 or 0.00053629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,297,285 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

