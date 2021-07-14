United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.770-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UCBI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 451,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,749. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.