United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.08.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $314.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.64 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

