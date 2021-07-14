UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1,275.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $8,239,668 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,150. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $416.04 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

