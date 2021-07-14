Uniti Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,652 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,105% compared to the typical volume of 220 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

UNIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after buying an additional 1,847,794 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 256.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after buying an additional 969,628 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 806.1% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 815,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 725,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after acquiring an additional 597,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

