Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Holdings Lessened by Altimeter Capital Management LP

Altimeter Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,546,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,001 shares during the quarter. Unity Software comprises approximately 2.5% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Altimeter Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.27% of Unity Software worth $355,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 162.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,079 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $101.70. 26,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.45. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963,585 shares of company stock valued at $93,284,152 in the last three months.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

