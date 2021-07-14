Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UPIN stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15. Universal Power Industry has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Universal Power Industry Company Profile

Universal Power Industry Corporation engages in the development of certified offshore programmers database. Its database is used to locate and refer qualified programmers. The company also intends to offer programming services in an offshore floating vessel. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

