UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $62,506.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00051562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.04 or 0.00853121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.