UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UPDC opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11. UPD has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

About UPD

UPD Holding Corp. operates in the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers craft beers under the Record Street brand. It also provides weight loss and weight management products, blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals through stores and doctor offices under the iMetabolic brand.

