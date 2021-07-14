Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Up 321.1% in June

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 321.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBP opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $667.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

