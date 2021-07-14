USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Down 96.0% in June

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
USAQ opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. USA Equities has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70.
USA Equities Company Profile
