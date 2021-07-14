Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Usio stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.33 million, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parian Global Management LP raised its holdings in Usio by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 885,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Usio by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 484,223 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $3,959,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Usio by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

