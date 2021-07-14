V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total transaction of $204,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $206,835.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $205,455.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $201,795.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $201,180.00.

On Monday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $122,800.00.

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $121,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $185,610.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $307,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $140.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.81.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CorVel by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CorVel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

