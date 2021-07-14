Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614,324 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Vale worth $180,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. 132,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,734,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.