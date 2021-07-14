Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Update

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 415.3% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Valhi by 55,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Valhi by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valhi by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21. Valhi has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

